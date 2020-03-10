William “Bill” R. Jugasek, 80

February 8, 1940 - March 7, 2020

William R. Jugasek, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Mille Lacs Health System Nursing Home in Onamia, Minnesota, after a long fight with Alzheimer’s Disease. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer for Bill, information to follow at a later date.

William Robert Jugasek was born on February 8, 1940, to William and Agnes (Carlson) Jugasek in Duluth, MN. He grew up in the city of Proctor where he met his sweetheart Diane Dewsbury while they were in elementary school. Bill and Diane were married on April 14, 1962, in Concord, CA, and together they raised three children. Bill worked as an electrician for DM&IR (Duluth Missabe and Iron Range Railway) for over 40 years and was proud to be on the railroad as a signal maintainer. Bill was a dedicated member of the IBEW Union 242 in Duluth and was also a part of the Masons and Loyal Order of the Moose. Bill and Diane walked strongly in their faith as members of the former Immanuel Lutheran Church in Proctor, MN.

Bill enjoyed being in nature, and you would often find him fishing year-round and hunting deer or grouse with his labradors. He also enjoyed gardening flowers and vegetables. Bill was known as the “Class Clown” in high school and loved to make people laugh. Above all else, he loved his children and grandchildren. He was an amazing husband of 57 years, father, grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Bill is survived by his wife, Diane of Leesburg, FL; children, Kenneth Jugasek of Maple Grove, Gerald (Susan) Jugasek of Lonsdale, and Amy Bowe of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Erin Jugasek, Kylee Jugasek, Samantha Jugasek, Jace Jugasek, Ainjillin Jugasek, Jaxon Jugasek, Adam Jugasek, Abigail Sjolund, and Liam Bowe; sister, Bonita (Michael) Maeckelbergh; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald; and nephew, Andrew Maeckelbergh.