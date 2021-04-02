William “Bill” M. McGrath IV, 50, Minneapolis

January 30, 1971 - April 1, 2021

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for William “Bill” M. McGrath IV, age 50, who passed away Thursday. There will be a time of sharing at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bill was born January 30, 1971 in Watertown, SD to William and Linda (Nerland) McGrath III. He worked for a movie theater in St. Louis Park and also as an assistant at a law firm. Bill enjoyed playing cards especially pinochle, movies, music and traveling. He was a caring, funny, loving person who loved his family and looked out for others.

Survivors include his mother, Linda of Becker; sisters and brother, Michele (Todd) Klaers of Becker, Nicole McGrath (Josh Polfliet) of Marshall, Teresa (Greg) Siem of Florida and Joseph McGrath (Jennifer Gomez) of Florida; nieces and nephews, Ashley McGrath, Jordyn Polfliet, Jenika Polfliet, Matthew Klaers and Dustin Siem; and three great nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his father; paternal grandparents, Merle & Donna McGrath; and maternal grandparents, Calvin & Dorothy Nerland.