William “Bill” L. Holker, 81, St. Cloud

December 23, 1942 - March 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for William “Bill” Holker, age 81, who passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Fr. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be at St. Luke’s Cemetery in Clearwater. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. There will be a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Bill was born December 23, 1942 in Monticello to William and Johanna (Stallman) Holker. He grew up on a farm near Monticello and lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area. Bill married Sheila Laverdure in 1964 and they later divorced. He then married Rebecca “Becky” Solorz on February 25, 1989 at Pirates Cove in Sartell. Bill proudly served our country in the Naval Reserves during the Vietnam War. He worked as an Insurance Agent for State Farm for 51 years, retiring in 2022. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Bill enjoyed traveling, driving his motorhome, boating, four wheeling, tractors, and outdoor activities. He was outgoing, honest, kind, very family oriented, and was most proud of his family and career.

Survivors include his wife, Becky of St. Cloud; daughters and son, Julie (David) Johnson of Granite Falls, Bonnie (Bruce) Fladebo of Clearwater, Vickie Holker of St. Paul, and William “Bill” (Lisa) Holker II of St. Cloud; brothers, Dan (Kathi) Holker and Dennis Holker all of Monticello; brother-in-law, Jim Schwartz of Monticello; mother-in-law, Doreen Solorz of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Cindy (Dave) Saldana-Yorek of Royalton; brother-in-law, Randy Solorz of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Kim Danell of Sauk Rapids; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Kersch and Vera Schwartz; infant sister, Joanna; brother-in-law, Michael Kersch; father-in-law, Lloyd Solorz; and brother-in-laws, Russel Solorz and George Saldana.