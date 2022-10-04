Willard “Bill” J. Mohs, 54, Sauk Rapids

April 23, 1968 - September 30, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at El Loro Mexican Restaurant in Sauk Rapids for Willard “Bill” J. Mohs, age 54, who passed away Friday at his home.

Bill was born April 23, 1968 in La Mesa, CA to Robert & Frankie (Johnson) Mohs. He grew up in Santee, CA and lived in Sauk Rapids most of his life. Bill worked for Schwing, was a plant manager for Kraft/Heinz for over 20 years, and welded on the side with a friend. He enjoyed camping, boating, collecting agates with his family, and traveling. Bill had a great sense of humor, a big heart, and could fix anything. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Melanie (Aaron) Janey, Mickenzie Mohs, and Mekaylyn “Mac” Mohs all of St. Cloud; parents, Bob & Frankie of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brothers, Mona (Peter) Ackerman of Sauk Rapids, David Mohs of St. Cloud, and Jana Mohs of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, McKenna, Liam, Clara, and one granddaughter on the way.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and CentraCare Plaza for the excellent care given to Bill.