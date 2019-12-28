Wild Top Avalanche 6-4

The Minnesota Wild held on late to beat the Colorado Avalanche on the road on Friday night.

The Wild got off to a hot start, scoring two goals to take a big lead in the first period. It was short-lived though, as Colorado netted two of their own and tied the game.

In the second period, Minnesota reclaimed the lead 3-2 before the Avalanche tied the game again.

Colorado took their first and only lead of the night early in the third period. After that, it was all Minnesota, as the Wild dumped in three goals to secure a 6-4 win.

Brad Hunt, Victor Rask, Carson Soucy, Eric Staal, Ryan Suter, Mats Zuccarello each netted a goal in the win for Minnesota.

The Wild improve to 19-15-5. They will return home on Sunday to face the Islanders