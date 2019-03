The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Wild has now lost four games in a row, and eight out of nine since the All Star break.

The Blues scored a pair of goals in the first period and two more in the second to earn the win. The Wild out-shot the Blues 31-30 in the loss.

Minnesota will look to snap the skid Tuesday night when they host the Anaheim Ducks at the X. The game can be heard on AM 1390, KXSS.