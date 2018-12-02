Wild Fall to Toronto 5-3

The Minnesota Wild lost to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs in St. Paul on Saturday night. Despite outshooting Toronto in all three periods, for a total of 41-23, the Wild were unable to lock up a win.

The Leafs lead 2-0 early in the game. The Wild rallied back on goals by Eric Staal and Jordan Greenway , Toronto retook the lead at 3-2. Minnesota’s tough play helped them tie-up the game at 3-3 in the final 20 minutes with a goal by Jason Zucker .

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs scored the game-winning goal with a flipped puck by Nazem Kadri from the right corner toward the top of the crease that bounced off defenseman Nick Seeler’s chest and past Devan Dubnyk .

With the loss, the Wild fall to 14-10-2. They return to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 4 th when they take on the Canuks in Vancouver.