Wild Fall to Hurricanes

The Minnesota Wild lost a road game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The game remained scoreless through the opening period. In the second, it was the Hurricanes who netted the first goal. Carolina went up 2-0 before the Wild tried to mount a comeback. They slid one in before the end of the middle period to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Unfortunately, Minnesota’s effort to rally ran out of steam in the final period. The Hurricanes pounded in three unanswered goals. The Wild dropped the contest 5-1.

Eric Staal was the lone scorer for Minnesota. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves and let in five goals.

The Wild fall to 35-32-9. They will return home on Monday night to host the Nashville Predators. Pre-game is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.