Who Will Win A Golden Ticket On Minnesota’s ‘Give To The Max Day!’

Give to the Max day is Thursday, November 16th, 2023. Now in its 15th year, it is a way for all of us to think about the things that matter the most to us; and give what we can to non-profit organizations that go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of people and the things they care about all over the state of Minnesota.

Early giving is already happening, and you can click HERE to see the organizations across that state that are looking for your support.

WHAT ARE GOLDEN TICKETS?

Golden Tickets are an opportunity to win $500, $1000, EVEN $10,000 to the total of the selected donation. On Thursday, November 16th, they will be drawing one Golden Ticket an hour, and awarding $1000 Golden Ticket.

15 MINUTE GOLDEN TICKETS

Not only that, there will be 96 chances to win $500.

THE SUPER-SIZED GOLDEN TICKETS

On the last day, there will be a $10,000 award going to one organization.

So what central Minnesota organizations do you want to help the most? There are many to choose from, and maybe you can't pick just one. Perhaps animals are your passion and you want to give to a local animal care organization. Perhaps you want to help children who need support? Maybe it's women who are in abusive homes finding their way out. Whatever your passion, use this week to do what you can, that works for your budget, and make a difference that will make central Minnesota a better place to live for everyone.

