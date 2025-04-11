What to Know About the Trout Fishing and the Turkey Hunt in MN

The turkey hunt begins in Minnesota on Wednesday April 16 with the first of 7 wild turkey hunting seasons. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. Schmitt says some things people should know is that if you are an archer you can shoot a bow from April 16 to May 31. Gun hunters must purchase a tag for 1 of 6 7-day seasons. Schmitt says if you are unsuccessful as a gun hunter you can still shoot in the last season, which is season F. (May 21-31)

Get our free mobile app

Schmitt expects the turkey hunt to be very successful again this season after a record setting season last year. He says turkey numbers are good throughout the state including Central Minnesota. Schmitt indicates the popularity of turkey hunting continues to be high. He says more than 60,000 turkey permits were purchased last spring, which was up from 53,500 the year before.

photo - Glen Schmitt photo - Glen Schmitt loading...

The trout stream fishing season starts Saturday in Minnesota. Schmitt says Central Minnesota has approximately 10 designated trout streams. He indicates brook trout is what you'll typically find locally. In the southeastern portion of the state the trout stream season opener is almost as big as the traditional walleye opener. Schmitt says the Whitewater, Lanesville, Preston, and Rushford areas, are big for trout fishing. He says there are more than 4,000 miles of designated trout streams in Minnesota. Lake Superior, the north shore and arrowhead region of the state are other great locations to trout fish.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.