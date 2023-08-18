What to Know About Bear Hunting Season in Minnesota

The bear hunting season in northern and northeastern Minnesota starts September 1. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says baiting started last week and the food supply for bears appears better than originally expected. Northern Minnesota received more rain than what Central Minnesota has received to this point. Schmitt says the natural foods in northern Minnesota appear to be in good supply like raspberries, blueberries, choke cherries, hazel nuts and are considered either average or above average. He says the other main food supply for bears are acorns. Schmitt says those have already started to drop throughout Minnesota.

Lottery application deadline May 5 Winner notification By June 1 Licenses on sale June 1 License purchase deadline Aug. 1 Licenses offered Listing by permit area Unsold licenses available Aug. 4 Area 451 licenses available Aug. 5 Baiting begins Aug. 11 Hunting Sept. 1 - Oct. 15

Schmitt indicates bear movement isn't affected by bear hunting. He says there isn't many bears in Central Minnesota but sightings are usually captured on camera whether it be from trail cameras or someone's cell phone.

Game Fair continue this weekend in Ramsey. The event is held back to back weekends and will conclude this Sunday. Schmitt says the turnout was good the first weekend.

Schmitt says fishing is still good this time of year but not many people are choosing to fish. He says he's a bit surprised by how few people are still fishing. Schmitt indicates those fishing muskies had a good weekend last weekend.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below