What Rising Water Temperatures do to Central Minnesota Lakes

Fishing has been good in Central and Northern Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt of Outdoor News. Glen joined me on WJON again this week. He says water temperatures are rising by not as quickly as you might think. Schmitt says in northern Minnesota on Leech Lake last week the water temperature was still in the upper 60s. He says in Central Minnesota the temperatures are still in the low to mid 70s.

Schmitt says fish of all species are very active right now with water temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. He says when water temperatures move closer to the upper 70s it becomes like bath water for fish and they become lethargic and less active. Glen says just like people when temperatures become too hot or too cold we become less active and so do fish.

Schmitt says anglers are having success fishing with all methods right now. He says nightcrawlers, leeches, and crank baits have been working well. Schmitt says bobber fishing with a leech or crawler is simple but yet very effective. He says many anglers cut their teeth on bobber fishing but it still works. Schmitt says when starting a young person out fishing to focus on the quantity and not the quality of fish caught. He says keep their interest level and engagement high.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.