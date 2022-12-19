Start pulling now, if you have an older sled you'll get that, but this February the Double R Bar and Grill in Grey Eagle will be hosting a vintage ride. The event page on social media shows the ride is planned for February 5.

As a fan and owner of an older sled, I can appreciate places that welcome the older sleds in for a ride during the winter months. It's pretty hard to keep up with the newer sleds, so knowing you will be riding with a similar style or age sleds helps knowing you don't have to push the pace.

In terms of what you can expect for the ride, the page does list some stops for the ride.

Leaving the Double R at 11am! First Stop The Hub, The Cabooze in Burtrum, Golden Eagle, The Rock, and back to The Double R!! About a 25-mile ride!! Each stop is donating 2 $20 gift certificates to be given away when we get back to The Double R!! All sleds are welcome new and old!!

Owning an older sled can be fun, but it can also be a lot of work at times too. Some things will break and you'll find parts, other times you have to get creative. The sled my wife and I own is a sled that hasn't been made in decades, but thanks to a few enterprising guys we can still find parts, and other odds and ends which has come in handy.

