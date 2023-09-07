Check Out This Rare Vintage Minnesota Snowmobile For Sale!

A Minnesota man is selling a pretty rare and vintage snowmobile that was made in the small town of Dunnell. The snowmobile is a 1969 Innovator Sno Coupe, and the price is probably right, but forget the price and check out this gorgeous vintage sled!

The Minnesota-based company didn't last long as the company was only in business from 1970-1973. So after some online sleuthing, I found a snowmobile blog that featured an advertisement from February 1969 of a Sno Coupe that was made by a Heublien Inc. So maybe this guy has a Heublien or an early model Innovar?

I belong to a few vintage sled groups on social media, namely for parts for ours, and every now and then you get a sled for sale that just catches your eye. This thing is sweet!

The posting is from a North Branch man and he is selling his 1969 Innovar Corporation Sno Coupe for $11,000. The seller states that the sled is in 'Showroom condition' and has been an 'award winner wherever it goes'.

If you aren't familiar with the Sno Coupe, people often called them Gremlins (like the vehicle), and Snowest.com shared that some of the original literature reads “The world’s first snowmobile to feature side-by-side seating, sliding canopy top and sports car styling”.

Snowest.com went on to state: The Innovar Sno Coupe came with a 30.5-inch cleated track for good flotation. Blue-colored models were said to be prototypes, but it was more or less a limited build with very few units made in that color. Most came in red or gold color schemes.

You can find the posting, if it is still up it's available, here in the public group Vintage Snowmobiles For Sale here

