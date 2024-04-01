Weston J. Lentner, 29, Rice

May 2, 1994 - March 22, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Weston J. Lentner, age 29, who passed away on Friday, March 22, 2024 at his residence due to unforeseen medical conditions. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Gilman. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Weston was born May 2, 1994 in St. Cloud to William and Cheryl (Smude) Lentner. He grew up on a dairy farm near Gilman. Weston had a passion for farming and worked on the dairy farm with his dad. Weston loved movies, fishing, the outdoors, swimming, Christmas, and country music especially Toby Keith. He was thoughtful, caring, had a big heart, and a strong faith. Weston was family oriented, and was proud of his nieces and nephews. He was a big kid in a man’s body, and was unique in his own way.

Survivors include his father, William “Bill” Lentner of Rice; mother, Cheryl (Robert) Smith of Rice; grandma, Sally Lentner of Pierz; siblings, Kevin (Katie) Lentner of Sauk Rapids, Amanda (Matt) Jurek of Sauk Rapids, and Scott (Brionna) Lentner of Rice; nieces and nephews, Noah, Cole, Kelsey, Levi, Kenley, Casey, Lane, and Colin; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Butch and Veronica Smude; and paternal grandfather, George Lentner.