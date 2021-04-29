Wesley “Butch” B. Shoudy, 53, Rice

March 10, 1968 - April 26, 2021

Memorial Services will be at a later date for Wesley “Butch” B. Shoudy, age 53, who passed away Monday at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Butch was born March 10, 1968 in St. Cloud to Wesley B. & Audrey (Boucher) Shoudy. He grew up in St. Cloud and later lived in the Sauk Rapids/Rice area. Butch was a construction worker and was a talented carpenter. He was friendly, caring, enjoyed family get-togethers and fishing. Butch was a nice guy who was loved by his family and was a huge Star Wars fan.

Survivors include his sons, Carter Shoudy and Riley Feia; mother, Audrey Anderson of Little Falls; siblings, Vernetta (Bruce) Bahnmiller of Colorado, Vernon Smith of Sauk Rapids, Lynne Vanscoik of Little Falls, Teresa Smith of Arizona, and Onalee (Scott) Larsen of Royalton; and nieces and nephews, Justin Vanscoik, Stacey Mrosla, Paige Vanscoik, Zack Larsen, Maddison Larsen, Dawn Canfield, Crystal Northup-Hoke, Jennifer Grasso, A.J. Kelso, Becky Ballard, Michael Smith, Adam Smith, Elizabeth Smith, Bryce Bahnmiller, and Delia Brenna. Butch was preceded in death by his father.