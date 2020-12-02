Wendelin “Wendy” J. Neis, 93, St. Cloud

September 26, 1927 - November 27, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm for Wendelin “Wendy” J. Neis, age 93, of St. Cloud who died Friday at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud of natural causes. Rev. Robert Harren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family funeral Home of Sauk Rapids.

Wendy was born September 26, 1927 in Maine Prairie Township to Thomas & Anna (Schafer) Neis. He married Evelyn Kuklok on July 21, 1952 in Opole. Wendy lived in St. Cloud until 1965 when the family moved to Duelm and farmed. He worked at the Reformatory for 26 years. Wendy was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud and a lifetime member of East Side VFW Post 4847. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1945-1947 and was part of the atomic bomb testing in the South Pacific. Wendy enjoyed country music, dancing, gardening and loved all animals. Wendy was a very faithful, loyal, humble and generous man who shared his woodworking talent and always donated to the local food shelves. He was well respected by all who knew him!

Survivors include his loving wife of over 68 years, Evelyn of St. Cloud; children, Ellen (Tom) Cleveland of Waite Park, Gerald of Foley, Robert (Jane) of Foley, Janet (Joe) Ackerman of Sauk Rapids, Thomas (Kelly) of Rapid City, SD, Rose (Tom) Siekkinen of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Cindy of Sauk Rapids; twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Neis in 1961; son, Donald on 12/3/2019; sister, Valeria Eiynck and brothers, Vince and Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

A special thank you to the St. Cloud Veteran’s Administration Medical Center, Building 51, first floor for all the personal and wonderful care given to Wendy during his stay.