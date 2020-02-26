WELCOME TO WELLNESS WEDNESDAY

Melanie Halter, Wellness coach and creator of Joy in the Journey, a Facebook page that helps people with monthly challenges, daily support and accountability, as well as weekly Facebook LIVE messages and group coaching, will be joining us today AT 10:40 AM to talk about MENTAL WEIGHT. How much do we carry when talking about your mental load?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

QUESTIONS FOR MELANIE

If you have questions for Melanie, or topics that you would like her to cover, please send us your concerns to Kelly@wjon.com so we can help you as well as others in our community with some valuable tips to living your best life.

IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES: WEEKDAYS FROM 10 TO NOON

ON AM 1240 AND 95.3 FM WJON.

DON'T FORGET TO DOWNLOAD OUR WJON APP AND STREAM US LIVE!