Wellness Wednesday with Melanie Halter on “It Matters with Kelly Cordes”

Melanie Halter

WELCOME TO WELLNESS WEDNESDAY

Melanie Halter, Wellness coach and creator of Joy in the Journey, a Facebook page that helps people with monthly challenges, daily support and accountability, as well as weekly Facebook LIVE messages and group coaching, will be joining us today AT 10:40 AM to talk about MENTAL WEIGHT. How much do we carry when talking about your mental load?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

QUESTIONS FOR MELANIE

If you have questions for Melanie, or topics that you would like her to cover, please send us your concerns to Kelly@wjon.com so we can help you as well as others in our community with some valuable tips to living your best life.

IT MATTERS WITH KELLY CORDES: WEEKDAYS FROM 10 TO NOON
ON AM 1240 AND 95.3 FM WJON.
DON'T FORGET TO DOWNLOAD OUR WJON APP AND STREAM US LIVE!

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Categories: Education, Family, health, Kelly Cordes, Show Notes, Special Segment
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top