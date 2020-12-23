Weather Related Announcements for Wednesday, December 23rd , 2020

UNDATED -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday, December 23rd.

SCHOOLS:

-- St. Cloud State University is closing all campus facilities at 10:00 a.m.

BUSINESSES:

-- Northway Academy is closing all locations at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.

-- Westrock Company in St. Cloud is canceling 2nd shift production due to poor weather conditions.

-- Julie's Kanine K-12 puppy class and basic obedience are canceled tonight.

ORGANIZATIONS:

-- The Catholic Charities Emergency Food Shelf will be closing at 5:00 p.m.

-- The Sartell Community Center is closing at 2:00 p.m.

-- Tri-CAP transportation is only providing in-city services for the remainder of the day Wednesday for Little Falls, Elk River, Sauk Centre, Milaca and Princeton.



If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191.