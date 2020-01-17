UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

Misc:

-- Waite Park American Legion has canceled Saturday afternoon dance.

-- Stearns History Museum will be closed Saturday.

-- Classes canceled at Studio B. Saturday.

-- Northside Hester Park annual gathering is canceled.

-- CentraCare Family Birthing Center has canceled their tour for Saturday. Also, the Big Brothers Big Sisters day camp is canceled.



Churches:

-- Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell has canceled Saturday Worship. Sunday worship will remain the same.

-- Discovery Church in Sauk Rapids has canceled the Awana Grand Prix workshop for Saturday.

Sports:

-- Royalton schools are canceling wrestling for Saturday.

-- Holdingford schools have canceled all activities for Saturday.

-- Parochial Athletic Association Basketball games for tomorrow (Saturday) are canceled.

-- The SCSU wrestling team will not be participating at the Ranger duals tournament in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday.

-- St. Cloud Park and Rec has canceled winter youth volleyball on Saturday at Whitney Recreation Center.

If you have a weather-related announcement, please call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave us a message.

