Weather Is Affecting Duck, Pheasant, Goose and Grouse Hunting

The warmer than normal temperatures and dry conditions have had an adverse affect on duck, pheasant, goose and grouse hunting in Central Minnesota. That according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON this week. He says there has been little movement of ducks, and no significant weather fronts to push birds from the north. Schmitt says there are still wood ducks in the area and diver ducks on bigger lakes north of St. Cloud. He says we need north to northwest winds to start moving ducks into the area.

Schmitt says unfortunately for pheasant hunters, it is so dry. He says the warm, dry weather is tough on dogs and hunters. Schmitt says it is positive that crops are coming out of fields and there are pheasants in the area. He says there is some improvement for grouse hunting with more leaves on the ground. Schmitt says guys in northern Minnesota are finding pockets of birds along water areas, which makes sense.

Schmitt expects the hunting seasons for pheasant, duck and grouse to improve. He says there is plenty of season left for pheasant hunting and conditions will improve. Schmitt expects a good 4-6 day window where conditions are ideal in Central Minnesota to hunt ducks.

Fall fishing conditions are close to ideal in Central Minnesota. Schmitt says water temperatures on Central Minnesota lakes are in the mid to lower 50s. He says fish are active and are feeding. Schmitt continues to have success fishing walleye in shallow water. He says jig and a minnow, Lindy rig and a minnow are working for him. Schmitt also has had success crappie fishing finding them suspended in approximately 12 feet of water. He says bass and northern pike are also very active right now.

Docks at water accesses in the area are no longer out so Schmitt recommends planning ahead. If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.