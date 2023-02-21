Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

Photo by Todd Trapani on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

School (closed/e-learning) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Sartell-St. Stephen (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning)  *no afterschool activities*
- St. Cloud (e-learning)  *no afterschool activities*

School: (Closed) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
- St. John's Prep

Church Services:
- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all Wednesday night activities and services.

- St. Francis Xaiver in Sartell is canceling Ash Wednesday service.

- St. John's Prep is canceling school Ash Wednesday mass.

MISC:
- St. Joseph Park and Recreation has cancelled Bingo for Wednesday due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for March 15th.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state
Filed Under: weather announcement
Categories: Closings, From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, weather
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON