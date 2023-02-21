Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.
School (closed/e-learning) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Sartell-St. Stephen (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
- St. Cloud (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*
School: (Closed) Wednesday and Thursday:
- Prince of Peace Lutheran School
- St. John's Prep
Church Services:
- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all Wednesday night activities and services.
- St. Francis Xaiver in Sartell is canceling Ash Wednesday service.
- St. John's Prep is canceling school Ash Wednesday mass.
MISC:
- St. Joseph Park and Recreation has cancelled Bingo for Wednesday due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for March 15th.
If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.
