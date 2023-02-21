Weather Announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023.

School (closed/e-learning) Wednesday and Thursday:

- Sartell-St. Stephen (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*

- Sauk Rapids-Rice (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*

- St. Cloud (e-learning) *no afterschool activities*

School: (Closed) Wednesday and Thursday:

- Prince of Peace Lutheran School

- St. John's Prep

Church Services:

- Salem Lutheran Church is canceling all Wednesday night activities and services.

- St. Francis Xaiver in Sartell is canceling Ash Wednesday service.

- St. John's Prep is canceling school Ash Wednesday mass.

MISC:

- St. Joseph Park and Recreation has cancelled Bingo for Wednesday due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for March 15th.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.

