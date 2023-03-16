Weather Announcements for Thursday, March 16th, 2023
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.
School:
- Albany schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Kids company afterschool care will be closed. All evening activities canceled.
- Eden Valley-Watkins schools will dismiss early at 12:15 p.m. No PM Preschool.
- Holdingford Schools will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.
- Paynesville Area Schools dismissing two hours early Thursday.
- ROCORI closing at 1:00 p.m. No afternoon preschool. Spartan Spots program open until 4:00 p.m.
- Royalton Public School closing at 1:00 p.m. No afterschool activities and events.
SPORTS:
- Sartell-St. Stephen has canceled all after school activities and practices. Kidstop will remain open until 6:00 p.m.
- Sauk Rapids-Rice has canceled all after school activities and practices. Kidstop, Rice Kids Club and Storm after school will remain open until 6:00 p.m. Early morning practices canceled for Friday.
- St. Cloud has canceled all after school activities and practices. Kidstop will remain open until 6:00 p.m.
MISC:
- CentraCare Childbirth Education class schedule for Thursday will be offered virtually. Link will be emailed to everyone who is registered.
- Benton County Board of Adjustments meeting has been canceled Thursday.
- Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio closed Thursday.
If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.