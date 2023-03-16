Weather Announcements for Thursday, March 16th, 2023

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, March 16th, 2023.

School:

- Albany schools closing at 1:00 p.m. Kids company afterschool care will be closed. All evening activities canceled.

- Eden Valley-Watkins schools will dismiss early at 12:15 p.m. No PM Preschool.

- Holdingford Schools will dismiss at 1:20 p.m.

- Paynesville Area Schools dismissing two hours early Thursday.

- ROCORI closing at 1:00 p.m. No afternoon preschool. Spartan Spots program open until 4:00 p.m.

- Royalton Public School closing at 1:00 p.m. No afterschool activities and events.

SPORTS:

- Sartell-St. Stephen has canceled all after school activities and practices. Kidstop will remain open until 6:00 p.m.

- Sauk Rapids-Rice has canceled all after school activities and practices. Kidstop, Rice Kids Club and Storm after school will remain open until 6:00 p.m. Early morning practices canceled for Friday.

- St. Cloud has canceled all after school activities and practices. Kidstop will remain open until 6:00 p.m.

MISC:

- CentraCare Childbirth Education class schedule for Thursday will be offered virtually. Link will be emailed to everyone who is registered.

- Benton County Board of Adjustments meeting has been canceled Thursday.

- Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio closed Thursday.

If you have a weather-related announcement call our cancelations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.