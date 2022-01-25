Weather Announcement for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, January 26th, 2022.
SCHOOLS (2 hours late)
-- Albany Area
-- Benton-Stearns Voyagers, Pioneers, and New Frontiers
-- Catholic Community Schools
-- Eden Valley-Watkins (no AM pre-school)
-- Foley (no AM pre-school, Falcon Kids Care opens at 6:00 a.m.)
-- Holdingford (no morning pre-school)
-- Kimball Area (Cubs Club opens at 8:30 a.m., pre-school starts at 10:00 a.m.)
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran
-- ROCORI
-- Royalton Public Schools (three-year-old pre-school and morning MAP are canceled)
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice
-- St. Cloud Area School District
-- St. Cloud Christian School
-- St. John's Prep
-- STRIDE Academy
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.