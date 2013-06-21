Weather Announcements for Friday, 6/21/13

We have some weather related announcements this morning (Friday, June 21st, 2013)

- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota has closed their KidSTOP locations at ROCORI, Clearview, and Talahi, due to a power outage. An update: The Westwood location is now open, because they have power restored there.

- Houston Meat Company of Sauk Rapids is without power in the Industrial Park area. They have a four hour late start today.

- Foley pool will not have AM or PM swimming lessons today.

- Central Minnesota Mental Health Services of St. Cloud offices are closed.

- St. Cloud Medical Group Northwest, as well as Clearwater Medical Group, and Cold Spring Medical Group are all open to see patients. The South campus remains closed, but they are hoping to open after noon today.

- The St. Cloud Public Library is closed until 2:00 p.m. (or when power is restored). The Foley Public Library is closed until 1:00 p.m.

- St. Cloud Social Security Office is closed.