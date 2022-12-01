Ways You Can Help Victims of the Recent Ogilvie Home Invasion

HOME INVASION

Thanks to a caring friend of the couple, we were informed of a terrible incident that happened in central Minnesota to a couple that makes helping others a part of their daily lives.

You may have read the story recently of the terrible home invasion and attack on these two wonderful people from Ogilvie. The Ogilvie Fire Department has started a GoFundMe page for some of our own who really need our help right now.

MEET JEFF AND BECKY

According to the GoFundMe page created by The Ogilvie Fire Department, Jeff Ponto, Owner of Jeff's Auto & Tire in Ogilvie, and his wife Becky, a Surgical Tech at Welia in Mora, were attacked in their home and were each airlifted to the cities in critical condition. This was NOT a random attack. According to WJON News, the incident happened around 4:40 am on Sunday at their Ogilvie.

It is unknown at this time if or when Becky and Jeff will be able to work again. With both of them sustaining critical injuries, their medical bills are piling up, as well as their regular financial obligations. They have spent their lives serving others, and their friends at the Ogilvie Fire Department are asking for our help in giving back to a couple that has given so much.

GOALS

They are trying to raise $250,000 and so far have raised approximately $34,000. With our combined help, I think we can get them a little bit closer.

If you would like to make a donation you can CLICK HERE NOW.

