Wayne L. Mandel, 69, Clear Lake

June 7, 1947 - March 8, 2017

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Clear Lake for Wayne L. Mandel, age 69, who passed away on Wednesday. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls.

Wayne was born June 7, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Robert & Wilma (Talman) Mandel. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from August 1964-June 1965. Wayne was disabled during his service to his country. He married Pamela Hanke on March 10, 1973 in Fairhaven. Wayne was a talented mechanic and enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, and singing and dancing to 60’s music. He was generous to a fault, outgoing, and a proud and patriotic veteran.