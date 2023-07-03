Wayne G. Smolnik, 79, Sauk Rapids

October 30, 1943 – June 30, 2023

Wayne G. Smolnik, age 79, of Sauk Rapids, passed away on June 30, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Memorial Service celebrating Wayne’s life will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Military Honors will be provided by Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Wayne Gary Smolnik was born on October 30, 1943 in St. Cloud, MN to Walter and Selda (Gehrke) Smolnik. His mother later married George Maiers who lovingly raised Wayne as his own son. He grew up in in Sauk Rapids and after high school was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star. Wayne was married to Marjorie Doeden on September 7, 1968 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. He worked as an electrical contractor and was co-owner of Smolnik Electric for over 40 years until retiring in 2007.

Wayne will be remembered by many for his wonderful sense of humor, big heart, generous nature, willingness to put others ahead of himself, and his strong faith. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, tending to his garden, going for long drives, spending time with his family at their cabin in Hackensack, and traveling, especially trips to Alaska and visiting Europe to celebrate his 25th anniversary. Wayne was a life long member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as an usher for many years and was a devoted member of the Men’s Bible Study.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marge; children, Mike Smolnik and Lynn (Scott) Schroeder all of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren Lucy (fiancé Mitch Trane) Schroeder and Grace Schroeder; and great-grandson, Wyatt Trane.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter in 1970; parents; brothers, Jim and Dick; and sister, Elaine Poepping.

In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church or Prince of Peace Lutheran School.