Watch Wrecking Ball Demolition Of This Once Grand Minnesota Plaza

The Southgate Office Plaza is now, from what I understand completely demolished. Within the last couple of weeks, what remained of the Southgate Office Plaza, is now just a complete pile of rubble.

HISTORY OF THE SOUTHGATE OFFICE PLAZA IN BLOOMINGTON

The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?

MODERN TECHNOLOGY

An article I found from January 2022, says that the decision to tear down Bloomington's Southgate Office Plaza came after changes in the amount of space businesses need these days to operate has changed drastically.

The building was obviously not in high demand, but that doesn't mean the land it sits on isn't being looked at for other purposes. I've looked for information on what might come up in that area next, but haven't yet found any tangible information to share with you.

WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE IN THIS SPACE?

What do you think will be going up in this area? A business? Apartments? A hospital or sporting facility? What would you like to see in this location? This was such a grand place at one time, I think it would be a shame to see it go to something less extravagant.

