WATCH: Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in Death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted on all charges in the death of George Floyd by a jury in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

The 12-person jury found the former police officer guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.

Chauvin was immediately taken into custody, and sentencing will occur in approximately eight weeks.

