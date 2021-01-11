Washington Monument Closing Until January 24th

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The National Parks Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden's inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure ``in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.''

Parks officials say that groups involved in last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to ``threaten to disrupt'' Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures ``if the conditions persist.''

The violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters.

The Associated Press reviewed social media posts, voter registrations, court files and other public records for more than 120 people connected to the rioting. They include Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists and adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The evidence gives lie to claims that the violence at the Capitol was perpetrated by left wing antifa thugs rather than supporters of the president. An FBI official says investigators have seen ``no indication'' antifa activists were disguised as Trump supporters during the Capitol riot.