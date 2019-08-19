Warren “Bud” Foss, 89, Princeton

April 14, 1930 - August 16, 2019

Funeral Services will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN for Warren “Bud” Foss on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends may come on Thursday, August 22nd at Trinity Lutheran Church from 4-8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery.

Bud was born to the late Walter and Bernice (Buttenhoff) Foss in Zimmerman on April 14, 1930. Bud married Carol Koppang on July 16, 1955 in Climax, MN. Bud was a mason and farmer for his working career.

Bud enjoyed woodworking, visiting with family and friends, eating out with Carol, playing cards, going to the sale barn, garage sales and auctions.

Bud is survived by his wife Carol; children Carol (Greg) Sasser, Wayne (Janet) Foss, Clay Foss, CiAnn Jackson, John (Shadow) Foss and Kayla Foss; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and ten brothers and sisters.