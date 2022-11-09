Wanda Havisto, 70, St. Cloud

August 11, 1952 - November 7, 2022

A celebration of life will be held on a later date for Wanda Jean Havisto, age 70 who passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at her daughter’s home in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Wanda was born August 11, 1952 to Lawrence Evans and Ruth (Johnson) Hall in Crosby, MN. She married the love of her life David R. Havisto on July 3, 1979 in Nisswa MN. They raised three children together. Wanda had many hobbies, she enjoyed baking, camping, fishing, bonfires, music, gardening, playing cards and dice, and spoiling her beloved dog, Daisy. Above all Wanda treasured spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Ruth (Wade Walvatne) Rathman of St. Cloud, Laura Boyer of Brainerd, and Paul (Cynthia Dalton) Richards of Brainerd; brother Webb (Sharon) Norton of Oregon; sister-in-law Diana Evans of Bemidji; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Tom Norton, Bruce Norton, and John Evans.