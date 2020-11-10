Wanda A. Warrick, 82, St. Cloud

June 7, 1938 - November 7, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for Wanda A. Warrick, age 82, who passed away at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Rev. Tom Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. on Friday at church. Masks and Social distancing are required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Wanda was born on June 7, 1938 in Rockville to Oswald and Leona (Kremers) Zimmerman. She was united in marriage to James “Jim” Warrick on September 13, 1958 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She lived all of her life in the St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids area and owned and operated Beaudreau’s Bar from 1979-1992. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was also a member of a Card Club, and the “Foodie” group. Wanda enjoyed bowling, reading, cross word puzzles and words search, and spending time with her family and friends. She was very social, caring, compassionate, had a great sense of humor and positive attitude. Most importantly, Wanda was very proud of the friendships she had.

Wanda is survived by her children, Kelly Warrick of Sauk Rapids, Wendy (Tim) Siemers of St. Cloud, Dan (Sherry) of Inver Grove Heights, and Tracy Warrick St. Cloud; sister and brother, Linda (Eugene “Oz”) Adelman of Little Falls and Wayne (Doreen) Zimmerman of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Allie (Nate) Weis, Zach Siemers (Cia Strong), Josh (Katy Shones), Joe, and Jordan Warrick, Jack, Jamie, and Justin Warrick, Michaela Partch and Chase Aldrich (Taelor Nelson). Preceded in death by parents; husband, Jim; son, Wayne; and infant daughter, Stacy.

Special thanks to the St. Benedicts Senior Center and Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their care and compassion.