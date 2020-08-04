Walz Postpones Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener

ST. PAUL -- The 2020 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener has been postponed.

The city of Fairmont in Martin County was set to host the 10th annual governor's opener October 9-10. The city with a population of 10,666 will now host the event on October 8-9, 2021.

Governor Tim Walz announced the postponement is a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Walz announced he still plans to go pheasant hunting but will do so closer to home and in a small hunting party.