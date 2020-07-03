Walz Asks Trump for ‘Major Disaster’ Aid Following Unrest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Gov. Tim Walz has requested federal money to help Minnesota rebuild and repair fire damage from the unrest that followed George Floyd's death.

Walz asked President Donald Trump to declare a ``major disaster'' because of extensive damage to public infrastructure following the death of Floyd on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man's neck for nearly eight minutes.

A preliminary assessment found more than $15 million of eligible damages directly related to the fires.

Among the structures destroyed was a Minneapolis police station. Estimates of the total damage exceed $500 million.