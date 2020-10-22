Walz Activates National Guard After Judge Drops 3rd Degree Murder Charge Against Chauvin

ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz Thursday activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement in the Twin Cities metro area following the dismissal of a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin.

A Hennepin County judge Thursday moved to drop the charge against former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd on May 25. Chauvin still faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter.

"In light of developments in the George Floyd case, we’ve taken the precautionary step of asking the Minnesota National Guard to prepare to help ensure safety for Minnesotans," said Governor Walz. “I want to remind Minnesotans that today’s ruling marks a positive step in the path toward justice for George Floyd.”

The Minnesota National Guard is currently mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities. Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol has mobilized state troopers to assist local law enforcement.

Chauvin was released from a state correctional facility in Oak Park Heights on Oct. 7 after posting a $1 million bond. Chauvin and three other former officers are scheduled to appear in court in March.