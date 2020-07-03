Walter J. Schave, 89, Sartell

February 19, 1931 - June 30, 2020

Private graveside services will be at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell at a later date for Walter J. Schave, age 89, of Sartell who died Tuesday at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Walter was born February 19, 1931 to Walter & Mary (Sherer) Schave. He married Irene Terres on June 27, 1955 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Wally worked in the Electrical Department at the Sartell papermill for 46 years. He enjoyed gardening, yardwork, bird watching and spending time with his family. Wally was a humble man with a big heart and a witty sense of humor.

Survivors include his children, Jody (June) of Sartell, LoriJo (Garth) Turner of Sheridan, WY, Brian (Brenda Schindler) of Wilmington, NC; sister, Marie McKenzie of Sauk Rapids; brother, Donald of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jeff, Tammy, Jacob, Rachel, Grant, Claire; great grandchildren, Casey, Camden, Naomi, Dylan, Caleb and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; son, Scott and sister, Marla Lahr.

Memorials are preferred to The Sartell Firefighter’s Relief Association.