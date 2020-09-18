Walmart Raising Pay for Some Workers

UNDATED -- Walmart has announced they are restructuring some of the job titles and with it giving several employees a pay raise.

Co-Managers are now store leads, assistant managers are now coaches, and department managers are now team leads.

The new wage ranges for the hourly team lead roles start at between $18 and $21 an hour and can go up to $30 an hour in Supercenters.

The minimums for hourly associates in the deli and bakery areas are increasing from $11 an hour to $15.

Pay is also being raised for several hourly auto care center roles. Most associates in these roles will receive a base pay increase of $1 or more per hour.

Overall, Walmart says they are raising wages for about 165,000 hourly workers across all U.S. stores.