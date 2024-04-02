Wally M. Henkemeyer, 80, Sauk Rapids

May 16, 1943 - April 1, 2024

A time to gather and remember will be at a later date for Wally M. Henkemeyer, 80 who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Wally was born May 16, 1943 in St. Cloud to Walter and Marie (Gondeck) Henkemeyer. He grew up in Sauk Rapids and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. He then moved to Minneapolis and attended Brown Institute for Radio Broadcasting. He worked at various radio stations and at Univac/Unisys for over 35 years. He moved back to the Sauk Rapids area 3 ½ years ago. Wally was very active in community organizations in the Minneapolis area. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball, sports and was an avid Twins baseball fan. He loved music, especially polka, crossword puzzles, had a passion for words and playing cards. Wally had a great love of the Arts and Theater. He was a private man who was kind, compassionate, intelligent, witty and he loved unconditionally.

Wally is survived by siblings, Jerry (Kit) Henkemeyer of St. Cloud, LeRoy (Sherri) Henkemeyer of Sartell, Mary (Jim) Schulte of Sartell, Carol (Kenny) Schulte of Sartell, Linda (Dan) Becker of Sauk Rapids, David (Debbie) Henkemeyer of Sauk Rapids. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Phillip, Duane, Harold, Richard and Ken; sisters, Shirley Henkemeyer and Eileen Saldana.