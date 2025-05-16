Walleye Opener Brings Big Catches And Some Surprises

The Minnesota walleye opening weekend brought mixed results with high participation throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says reports indicate some had success while others didn't while searching for walleye. Schmitt says Central Minnesota reports indicate if walleyes were caught, they were caught early in the day with many anglers switching over to crappies and panfish. He says pan fishing is exceptional right now.

Schmitt has been out fishing locally a couple of times in the last week. He says walleye fishing has been great. He says a jig and a minnow in shallow water has been successful for him and many other anglers in the State. Schmitt indicates a great 2nd option would be crank baits with leeches as a 3rd option. He says bait supplies are real good right now throughout the State. Schmitt says every bait shop owner he talked to raved about how busy they were last Friday and Saturday. The DNR reports fishing license sales were up about 6%.

Schmitt says the cool front we are dealing with now will either keep water temperatures where we are at or drop temporarily. He says if fishing becomes slower due to the colder water, it will only be a minor setback. Schmitt says ultimately the cooler weather will prolong the walleye bite, which is a good thing.

This is the time of year does drop fawns. Schmitt says if this happens on your property of neighborhood don't worry or approach them. He says mom is likely not far away.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.