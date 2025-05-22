Fishing for walleye in Minnesota is a common focus of anglers. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to talk about how you can catch fish on Memorial Weekend.

This weekend's fishing

Schmitt says the weather changes within the last couple of weeks from very warm temperatures to cold and rainy weather has the conditions heading into Memorial weekend similar to that of the Fishing Opener a couple of weeks ago. He says the water temperatures locally are in the low 60s with 50 degree temps in northern Minnesota.

How to Catch Fish

Schmitt says using a jig and a minnow in shallow water (8-10 feet) is a great way to catch walleye this weekend. He says other options that are in play include nightcrawlers, leaches, and crankbaits. Schmitt believes the bite could be good throughout the day, not just in the early morning and evening hours.

Expect a Crowd on Minnesota Lakes

Memorial weekend brings a crowd to Minnesota lakes. Schmitt encourages patience when using boat accesses and respect for others on the lake while fishing or for recreational use. Minnesota fishing license sales are up between 6-10% this year as opposed to last year.

Record Setting Turkey Hunt?

Turkey hunting ends on May 31 and Schmitt believes we'll have another record setting season. Turkey harvest numbers released by the Minnesota DNR thru Monday indicate 15,400 toms have been shot so far. Last year's record setting number was 16,660 toms shot. Schmitt believes the 16,660 number is attainable with 10 days left in the spring turkey season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.