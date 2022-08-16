Wallet Stolen in Waite Park

Tri-County Crimestoppers is reporting a theft from vehicle in Waite Park where a vehicle was parked at a restaurant on the 500 block of Division Street. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says a wallet, some rings and some cash was taken. Mages recommends not leaving your wallet in your vehicle. It is unclear if they vehicle was locked.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.