Update: 3 Boys Arrested in Waite Park Robbery Investigation

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Three teenage boys have been arrested in a robbery investigation that happened back in early November.

The Waite Park Police Department released a statement Wednesday that a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old both from Waite Park were arrested on November 20th when they were found tampering with vehicles on Waite Avenue North.

A third suspect, a 15-year-old boy from Brooklyn Park, was found and arrested on December 19th.

Police say on November 6th just before 7:00 p.m. the boys pushed a woman to the ground and stole her purse. The incident happened in the 100 block of Waite Avenue South.

