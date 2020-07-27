Waite Park Man With a History of Lewd Behavior Faces New Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man with a history of indecent exposure and peeping is accused of lewd behavior again. Thirty-four-year-old Derek George is accused of exposing himself in public.

According to the charges, a woman had pulled into the parking lot of a Waite Park restaurant Friday to meet her husband for dinner. At the same time, George pulled into a spot in front of her.

Records show the woman told police that as she waited for her husband, a man with red hair opened the hood of his van and began walking back and forth between the driver's side door and the passenger door. Court records show as George walked back and forth, he was looking at the woman and his penis was hanging out the top of his shorts.

Police arrived and talked with George who denied any wrongdoing.

The husband told police he called his wife because she wasn't coming into the restaurant and was told a man was exposing himself to her outside her car.

George has a lengthy history of similar incidents dating back to at least 2006. He was sentenced in 2017 to felony stalking charges after he looked into a woman’s window while holding a camera and touching himself. That incident came about a week after he was sentenced to prison for several similar cases around St. Cloud and Waite Park.

George is now charged with a gross misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.