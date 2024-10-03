Waite Park Closing Busy Intersection for Repairs

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The city of Waite Park will be closing a busy intersection for 10 days while improvements are made.

City crews will close 10th Avenue from 1st Street North to the railroad crossing starting at 6:00 a.m. Monday.

The pavement will be removed and replaced approximately 150 feet north and south of Division Street. There will be no access from 10th Avenue to Division Street in either direction.

Access will be maintained to The Garage Door Store and Ameribuilt building from the south.

