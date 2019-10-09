St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON today. She indicated that SCSU has more part-time students than they ever have had and that people are viewing higher education differently. In the past most students were full-time right after high school graduation but now many are using SCSU for specific training. Listen to our conversation below.

President Wacker also discussed the major donations that were recently made to the institution totaling more than $3 million for various projects that were announced: CentraCare partnership, Husky Plaza, Huskies Performance Center and the Financial Markets Lab. She says the partnerships allowed them to improve their nursing program and experience. The financial lab is now allowing student hands on training with the stock market.