Voices For Veterans; Covid-19 Rollout Plan for Veterans [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I was joined by St. Cloud V.A. Director of Pharmacy J.D. Anderson and St. Cloud V.A. Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable. Anderson says they began vaccinating health care workers at the St. Cloud V.A. and veterans in long-term care facilities around Christmas time. Anderson says many have received their 2nd dose. He says they have vaccinated 900+ employees and 1,200 veterans associated with the St. Cloud V.A. to this point. Listen to our conversation below.

Anderson and Venable say the V.A. has a clear plan to push ahead vaccinating veterans who are 75+. The V.A. will be contacting those qualified veterans by phone or through a letter or both. Anderson says they plan to have a Covid-19 vaccine available to all veterans by this spring. Venable says they are dedicated to get the vaccine out as quick and orderly as possible for the veterans requesting a vaccine. The St. Cloud V.A. has been vaccinating people using the Moderna vaccine. Anderson says if the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines become available soon that could potentially increase their supply and quickness in distribution to veterans across Central Minnesota.

Voices For Veterans is a monthly segment that airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app