St. Cloud V.A. Recognizing Care Givers This Month

November is National Family Care Giver Month. The St. Cloud V.A. is recognizing care givers who offer services to veterans. I was joined this week on WJON by Jessica Behrendts from the Care Giver Support program at the St. Cloud V.A. and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A.

Behrends explains the St. Cloud V.A. provides a lot of services year round to support veterans. which includes education, support, and information. She says they also have expanded services for care givers of veterans who have a 70% service connection or higher and have some significant care giving needs who need daily ongoing assistance.

Behrends says burnout is a concern for long term care givers because she explains they often times forget to address their own health concerns and fail to take time for themselves. She explains that the St. Cloud V.A. offers respite care for up to 30 days per year for all veterans. This option can be setup by contacting the veteran's primary care provider. Respite care can be someone coming into the home or time in a nursing home for more of an extended period.

To get information on care giver support options from the St. Cloud V.A. please call the main line at the St. Cloud V.A.

Barry Venable indicates the St. Cloud V.A. is still offering COVID and flu shots for eligible veterans.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jessica and Barry it is available below.