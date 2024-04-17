St. Cloud V.A. Offering Medication Take Back Day

The St. Cloud V.A. is offering a take back day where everyone can drop off unused and expired medications to have them disposed of safely. Jackie Stevenson from the St. Cloud V.A. explains this annual event is for veterans and the general public and all medications will be accepted. The event is scheduled for April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location for the drop off is Main Building #1 on the V.A. campus.

St. Cloud V.A. is also offering a Veteran Job Fair on April 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the auditorium. Stevenson says several local employers will be there and pre-registration isn't required. Parking will be available near building with signage explaining where to find the auditorium. With questions contact Theresa Henning at 320-248-1452.

In additional to Jackie Stevenson joining me on WJON, I was also joined by Dr. Megan Lappin from the St. Cloud V.A. Lappin is the Chief of Audiology at the St. Cloud V.A. She talked about tinnitus, which is a constant ringing in the ears. Dr. Lappin says there is no cure for this but there are plenty of things that can be done to treat this. She explains it is more common for veterans to have tinnitus because this is often caused by loud noises.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Megan Lappin and Jackie Stevenson, it is available below.